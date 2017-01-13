Barack Obama says his family is ready to leave the White House after his eight years in office.

In a preview for 60 Minutes special Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House, the 55-year-old President opened up about his wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha‘s time in the White House.

“They’re ready to go. The girls obviously, they are now of an age which the constraints of secret service and bubbles and all that stuff has gotten pretty old,” he explained.

Barack added, “Michelle never fully took to the scrutiny. She’s thrived as a First Lady but it’s not her preference…She never fully embraced being in the public spotlight, which is ironic given how good she is.”

Watch the entire preview below…