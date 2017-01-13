Top Stories
Fri, 13 January 2017 at 6:54 pm

Bella Hadid Rocks Tiny Swimsuit Amid The Weeknd & Selena Gomez Kissing News

Bella Hadid Rocks Tiny Swimsuit Amid The Weeknd & Selena Gomez Kissing News

Bella Hadid is too busy showing off her hot swimsuit bod to think about her ex The Weeknd sharing a smooch with Selena Gomez this past week.

The 20-year-old model may have unfollowed Selena on Instagram, but she seems to be moving past it now!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

“Goodnight🌙,” Bella wrote along with the clip below. “Love and light to you all..happy to be home💛.”

Bella just got back from a work trip in the Bahamas.

A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Also pictured inside: Bella looking trendy while out and about on Friday (January 13) in New York City.

Click inside to see another swimsuit photo Bella shared from her trip…

where i belong💙

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

