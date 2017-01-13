Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 1:50 pm

Chris Harrison Compares Being on 'The Bachelor' to Rehab

Chris Harrison Compares Being on 'The Bachelor' to Rehab

Chris Harrison is making an appearance on today’s new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the current season of The Bachelor!

Ellen asked why Nick Viall, who has appeared on the franchise three times in the past, seems to be holding back so far this season. Chris said Nick has put up his defense mechanisms so far and that he had to have a “come to Jesus” moment with the star and tell him to put himself out there more.

“It’s a bizarre analogy, but it’s a little bit like going to rehab,” Chris said. “Nobody comes out of this on the other side unchanged. Everybody. Man, woman, whose been the bachelor or the bachelorette definitely goes though this change in their life. You get stripped down emotionally. I know this sounds really silly because it’s entertainment and we all laugh and we watch this show, but truly, when you go through this as Nick is doing, he will do what he has always done. But that doesn’t work. Obviously it hasn’t worked, he’s been on the show four times.”
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rihanna is back in New York City filming Ocean's Eight - TMZ
  • Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant with baby number four - Gossip Cop
  • Dancing with the Stars season 24 gets premiere date! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix dating? - Radar
  • Taylor Swift has been spotted out for the first time in 2017 - Lainey Gossip
  • The Tony Awards are returning to Radio City Music Hall - The Hollywood Reporter
