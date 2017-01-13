Chris Harrison Compares Being on 'The Bachelor' to Rehab

Chris Harrison is making an appearance on today’s new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the current season of The Bachelor!

Ellen asked why Nick Viall, who has appeared on the franchise three times in the past, seems to be holding back so far this season. Chris said Nick has put up his defense mechanisms so far and that he had to have a “come to Jesus” moment with the star and tell him to put himself out there more.

“It’s a bizarre analogy, but it’s a little bit like going to rehab,” Chris said. “Nobody comes out of this on the other side unchanged. Everybody. Man, woman, whose been the bachelor or the bachelorette definitely goes though this change in their life. You get stripped down emotionally. I know this sounds really silly because it’s entertainment and we all laugh and we watch this show, but truly, when you go through this as Nick is doing, he will do what he has always done. But that doesn’t work. Obviously it hasn’t worked, he’s been on the show four times.”