Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 4:59 pm

Ed Sheeran Pretended He Was Calvin Harris to Sneak Into a Party!

Ed Sheeran Pretended He Was Calvin Harris to Sneak Into a Party!

Ed Sheeran is sharing a pretty hilarious story about a party he once attended!

The 25-year-old singer says he pretended to be Calvin Harris in order to get inside an Oscars party at Madonna‘s manager’s house.

“I went to an Oscars party at Madonna’s manager’s house by saying I was Calvin Harris,” Ed revealed during an interview on 92.3 AMP Radio while promoting his new album Divide. “It was at a time when no one knew what he looked like, just the DJ name, and I was with my cousin and Rita Ora.”

Rita Ora was with Calvin Harris at this point,” he went on. “She said, ‘Calvin’s on the list and I know he’s not coming, so just say that you’re him.’”

Also pictured inside: Ed visiting Music Choice at Music Choice on Friday (January 13) New York City.

Click inside to see what happened next…

“So I walked up to the door and said, ‘Hi, I’m Calvin Harris,’ and they were like, ‘In you go, sir,” he added. “It was a really amazing party, Prince was there actually. The first person I saw when I walked in was Prince. And apparently Calvin Harris was there, a bit shorter and a bit less Scottish, a bit less abs as well… That was quite a funny thing.”
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran pretended he was calvin harris to sneak into a party 01
ed sheeran pretended he was calvin harris to sneak into a party 02
ed sheeran pretended he was calvin harris to sneak into a party 03
ed sheeran pretended he was calvin harris to sneak into a party 04
ed sheeran pretended he was calvin harris to sneak into a party 05

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rihanna is back in New York City filming Ocean's Eight - TMZ
  • Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant with baby number four - Gossip Cop
  • Dancing with the Stars season 24 gets premiere date! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix dating? - Radar
  • Taylor Swift has been spotted out for the first time in 2017 - Lainey Gossip
  • The Tony Awards are returning to Radio City Music Hall - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here