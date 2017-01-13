Ed Sheeran Pretended He Was Calvin Harris to Sneak Into a Party!

Ed Sheeran is sharing a pretty hilarious story about a party he once attended!

The 25-year-old singer says he pretended to be Calvin Harris in order to get inside an Oscars party at Madonna‘s manager’s house.

“I went to an Oscars party at Madonna’s manager’s house by saying I was Calvin Harris,” Ed revealed during an interview on 92.3 AMP Radio while promoting his new album Divide. “It was at a time when no one knew what he looked like, just the DJ name, and I was with my cousin and Rita Ora.”

“Rita Ora was with Calvin Harris at this point,” he went on. “She said, ‘Calvin’s on the list and I know he’s not coming, so just say that you’re him.’”

Also pictured inside: Ed visiting Music Choice at Music Choice on Friday (January 13) New York City.

Click inside to see what happened next…

“So I walked up to the door and said, ‘Hi, I’m Calvin Harris,’ and they were like, ‘In you go, sir,” he added. “It was a really amazing party, Prince was there actually. The first person I saw when I walked in was Prince. And apparently Calvin Harris was there, a bit shorter and a bit less Scottish, a bit less abs as well… That was quite a funny thing.”