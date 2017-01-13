Ed Westwick Answers the Door in Just His Underwear in New 'The Crash' Clip (Exclusive)

Minnie Driver is getting an eyeful of Ed Westwick in an exclusive new clip from their movie The Crash, premiering on JustJared.com.

The 29-year-old actor shows up at the door in just his underwear to answer the knock and gives us a peek at his body!

Also starring in the movie, available now on VOD, are Dianna Agron, Frank Grillo, John Leguizamo, Maggie Q, AnnaSophia Robb, Mary McCormack, Andrew James Allen, and Christopher McDonald.

Set in the future when the US economy is on the brink of yet another massive financial crisis, The Crash tells the story of Guy Clifton, a federally-indicted stock trader, who is secretly enlisted by the federal government to help thwart a cyber-attack aimed at the US stock markets – an attack that could permanently cripple the economy. Our ‘richer than God’ protagonist is charged with assembling a team capable of running the government’s top secret ‘shadow stock exchange’ in an attempt to keep the markets from mass panic in the event the cyber-hijack is successful. Having only ever been fueled by his love of money, Guy fully intends to use his insider knowledge of this world catastrophe for personal gain until he unearths the organization behind the attack and discovers its motives. For the first time in his life, Guy is challenged to make decisions not only for himself, but also for the good of his country – decisions that are rooted in morality rather than dollar signs.