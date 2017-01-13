Ellie Kemper Begins Filming 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 3!

Ellie Kemper gets into character while filming a scene for the upcoming season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Wednesday (January 11) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress stuck to her character’s quirky style in a red trench coat and bright yellow bag.

Since wrapping the most recent aired season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ellie welcomed her first child back in August.

The official premiere date of season three of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has not been announced yet.

