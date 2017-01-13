Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 4:30 am

Ellie Kemper Begins Filming 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 3!

Ellie Kemper gets into character while filming a scene for the upcoming season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Wednesday (January 11) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress stuck to her character’s quirky style in a red trench coat and bright yellow bag.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Kemper

Since wrapping the most recent aired season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ellie welcomed her first child back in August.

The official premiere date of season three of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has not been announced yet.

10+ pictures inside of Ellie Kemper filming in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

