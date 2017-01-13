Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 12:22 am

Emma Roberts Hosts L.A. Art Show Supporting St. Jude Children's Hospital

Emma Roberts Hosts L.A. Art Show Supporting St. Jude Children's Hospital

Emma Roberts strikes a pose as she attends the opening night of the L.A. Art Show 2017 on Wednesday night (January 11) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old Scream Queens actress looked pretty in a ruffled white mini-dress with black heels for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

Emma hosted the opening night of the art show, which benefits St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

All money collected from opening night of the show is going to St. Jude to help pay medical expenses for patients.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Huishan Zang dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Platt jewelry.
