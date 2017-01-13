Grey: 'I Miss You' (feat. Bahari) Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Grey have just dropped their debut single “I Miss You” featuring Bahari and you can stream it here now!

The track is the rising production duo’s – consisting of brothers Kyle and Michael Trewartha – second official release from their debut EP, which is also expected to be released sometime this year.

Grey‘s first single is “Starving,” the Hailee Steinfeld smash collaboration with Zedd, which has peaked to #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently #17.

“I Miss You” (feat. Bahari) is also available on iTunes and Spotify now!



Grey – ‘I Miss You’ (feat. Bahari) [Full Audio]

