Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 12:04 am

Halsey: 'Not Afraid Anymore' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Halsey: 'Not Afraid Anymore' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Halsey‘s song from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, “Not Afraid Anymore,” has been released!

The track was released along with the pre-order for the soundtrack, which is set to drop in full on February 10. Go pre-order it now on iTunes.

The soundtrack has a star-studded lineup of artists who have created original songs for the upcoming movie. Some of the other singers featured include John Legend, Tove Lo, Sia, Nicki Minaj, and Nick Jonas.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Halsey’s song for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack?

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

