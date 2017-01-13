Top Stories
Fri, 13 January 2017 at 12:53 pm

Heidi Klum Lives It Up With Boyfriend Vito Schnabel's Sister At Andy Warhol Exhibit!

Heidi Klum Lives It Up With Boyfriend Vito Schnabel's Sister At Andy Warhol Exhibit!

Heidi Klum not only has love for her boyfriend Vito Schnabel, but she has love for his sibling Stella too!

The 43-year-old supermodel was in good spirits as she stepped out to support her 30-year-old beau’s sister as she served as DJ at the Los Angeles opening of the Letters To Andy Warhol Exhibition, a collaborative project between Cadillac and The Andy Warhol Museum that celebrates Warhol’s legacy through imaginative, co-created content and experiences.

Rachel Zoe also attended the art exhibition’s preview at the special celebration held at 101/EXHBIT in West Hollywood, which features rarely seen artwork and personal letters showcasing Warhol’s intimate connection to fashion, music and art.

“With my sister @stella__schnabel and the amazing Loren Kramar 😃,” Heidi captioned with her Instagram post.


