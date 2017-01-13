Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 6:30 am

Hilary Duff Shares a Sick Selfie From Bed

Hilary Duff Shares a Sick Selfie From Bed

Hilary Duff isn’t letting feeling sick stop her from some retail therapy!

The 29-year-old Younger actress has her arms full of bags as she was spotted shopping on Wednesday (January 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Later that day, Hilary took to Instagram to share a selfie while in bed as she sipped on tea.

Check out her post below!

Sick sucks. Hard 😷🤒😷🤒😷

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

10+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff out and about shopping…
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Hilary Duff

