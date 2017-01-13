Hilary Duff Shares a Sick Selfie From Bed

Hilary Duff isn’t letting feeling sick stop her from some retail therapy!

The 29-year-old Younger actress has her arms full of bags as she was spotted shopping on Wednesday (January 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Later that day, Hilary took to Instagram to share a selfie while in bed as she sipped on tea.

Check out her post below!

Sick sucks. Hard 😷🤒😷🤒😷 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:49am PST

