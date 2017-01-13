Fri, 13 January 2017 at 6:30 am
Hilary Duff Shares a Sick Selfie From Bed
Hilary Duff isn’t letting feeling sick stop her from some retail therapy!
The 29-year-old Younger actress has her arms full of bags as she was spotted shopping on Wednesday (January 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff
Later that day, Hilary took to Instagram to share a selfie while in bed as she sipped on tea.
Check out her post below!
10+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff out and about shopping…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures Posted to: Hilary Duff
Sponsored Links by ZergNet