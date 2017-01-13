Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 4:03 pm

Idina Menzel Sings the 'Beaches' Soundtrack - Stream it Now!

Idina Menzel Sings the 'Beaches' Soundtrack - Stream it Now!

Idina Menzel‘s soundtrack for the upcoming Lifetime remake of Beaches has been released and you can stream it here!

The movie is set to debut on the network on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm and it also stars Nia Long.

Idina and Nia made an appearance during Lifetime’s panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Friday morning (January 13) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

“If I’m being completely honest, I was terrified at first,” Idina said of remaking the film. “Both those women, especially Bette Midler for me, was an idol my whole life. I continue to be inspired by her, but it’s a daunting task.”
Photos: Getty
