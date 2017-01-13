Idina Menzel Sings the 'Beaches' Soundtrack - Stream it Now!

Idina Menzel‘s soundtrack for the upcoming Lifetime remake of Beaches has been released and you can stream it here!

The movie is set to debut on the network on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm and it also stars Nia Long.

Idina and Nia made an appearance during Lifetime’s panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Friday morning (January 13) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

“If I’m being completely honest, I was terrified at first,” Idina said of remaking the film. “Both those women, especially Bette Midler for me, was an idol my whole life. I continue to be inspired by her, but it’s a daunting task.”