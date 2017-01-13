Jackie Evancho's Transgender Sister Supports Her Inauguration Performance

Jackie Evancho will be performing the National Anthem at Donald Trump‘s inauguration next week and she is explaining why she’s committed to her performance amid some backlash.

The 16-year-old singer says she is putting politics aside for the appearance and hopes that her performance can help unify the country.

“I hope to just kind of make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second and just think about America and the pretty song that I’m singing,” Jackie said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “I’m hoping that I can bring people together.”

The interview will be broadcast on January 15 at 9am and also features Jackie‘s transgender sister Juliet, who approves of the performance.

Click inside to read what Juliet said in the interview…

“The way I look at it is Jackie is singing for our country, and it’s an honor for her to be singing in front of so many people,” Juliet said. “So I feel that’s really where I look at it. And that’s where I’m going to leave it right now.”