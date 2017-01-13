Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 11:30 am

Jackie Evancho's Transgender Sister Supports Her Inauguration Performance

Jackie Evancho's Transgender Sister Supports Her Inauguration Performance

Jackie Evancho will be performing the National Anthem at Donald Trump‘s inauguration next week and she is explaining why she’s committed to her performance amid some backlash.

The 16-year-old singer says she is putting politics aside for the appearance and hopes that her performance can help unify the country.

“I hope to just kind of make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second and just think about America and the pretty song that I’m singing,” Jackie said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “I’m hoping that I can bring people together.”

The interview will be broadcast on January 15 at 9am and also features Jackie‘s transgender sister Juliet, who approves of the performance.

Click inside to read what Juliet said in the interview…

“The way I look at it is Jackie is singing for our country, and it’s an honor for her to be singing in front of so many people,” Juliet said. “So I feel that’s really where I look at it. And that’s where I’m going to leave it right now.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: 2017 Presidential Inauguration, Jackie Evancho, Juliet Evancho

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rihanna is back in New York City filming Ocean's Eight - TMZ
  • Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant with baby number four - Gossip Cop
  • Dancing with the Stars season 24 gets premiere date! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix dating? - Radar
  • Taylor Swift has been spotted out for the first time in 2017 - Lainey Gossip
  • The Tony Awards are returning to Radio City Music Hall - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here