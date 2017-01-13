Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 3:00 am

James McAvoy Opens Up About Divorce with Anne-Marie Duff, Says His 'Life Has Changed Massively'

James McAvoy Opens Up About Divorce with Anne-Marie Duff, Says His 'Life Has Changed Massively'

James McAvoy is opening up for the first time about life post-divorce.

The 37-year-old actor stepped out to attend the photo call for his new film Split along with his co-star Anya Taylor-Joy on Thursday (January 12) in Madrid, Spain.

James recently opened up in an interview with Mr. Porter about his divorce from his wife Anne-Marie Duff.

“My life has changed massively,” James said.

James and Anne-Marie announced their split back in May 2016 after nine years of marriage.

“At the same time, so much has stayed the same,” James said. “Even separated, we’re still respectful of each other and committed to doing that publicly and personally.”

10+pictures inside of James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy at the Split photo call…
