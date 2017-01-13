January Jones Rocks Flowing Jumpsuit At TOME X Swarovski Dinner!

January Jones is showing us just how playful she is with her fashion choices!

The 38-year-old actress joined Kristen Bell as she co-hosted a chic and intimate dinner with TOME, Swarovski, and Freedom For All on Thursday (January 12) at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood to celebrate TOME’s charitable White Shirt Project initiative during Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Mena Suvari, Mischa Barton and Louise Roe were also in attendance at the event where they all wore TOME looks and Swarovski jewels. Each guest received a Swarovski-monogrammed white shirt from TOME’s White Shirt Project.

January had a lot more fun with her TOME jumpsuit look as she happily displayed via her Instagram post – Check it out below!