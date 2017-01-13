Jason Sudeikis' Son Otis Has a Funny Nickname For Beyonce

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde‘s son Otis is obsessed with Beyoncé !

While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Jason revealed that the two-year-old tot even has a hilarious name for the singer – Beyoncé Boobies!

Although Otis hasn’t met his favorite entertainer just yet, Bey sent him a special present for his birthday.

“She sent him a signed photo for his second birthday though, which is pretty adorable. His second birthday was a Beyoncé-themed party. It was great,” Jason revealed.

He also mentioned that Otis has several other obsessions which includes The Beatles and the Brooklyn Nets.

Sounds like Otis has some good taste!