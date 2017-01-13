Jennifer Holliday, 3 Doors Down, & More to Perform at Trump's Inauguration Concert

The Trump Inauguration Committee has announced a lineup of stars set to perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert, which will take place before the inauguration on January 19.

The concert will be led by rock band 3 Doors Down, country singer Toby Keith, and Broadway star Jennifer Holliday. We’re already seeing lots of jokes being made out of her signature song “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls!

Jon Voight, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump‘s throughout the campaign, will be making an appearance at the concert, set to take place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Trump will appear at the concert to deliver remarks to the nation.

Click inside to see the full lineup of performers…

Trump’s Inauguration Concert Lineup

Toby Keith

Jennifer Holliday

3 Doors Down

DJ Ravidrums

The Piano Guys

Lee Greenwood

The Frontmen of Country (Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart, and Richie McDonald)