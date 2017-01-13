Top Stories
Jessica Biel Spills on the Beginning of Her Relationship With Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been married for over four years now, but they took they took things super slowly in the beginning!

Since Justin was on the road, the couple’s relationship started off with a lot of phone calls.

“We didn’t kiss for a very long time because he was on tour, and we were talking on the phone, like normal pre-teens do. We were just chatting on the phone for hours. So, we never really kissed for a very long time,” she revealed to ET.

Even though they didn’t kiss right away, Jessica still knew he was the one!

“I have this email that is really funny that I sent to my producing partner, Michelle, actually, and it’s literally, like, ‘OK, I can’t make that meeting so I have to cancel, also I know I will marry this man, you can’t tell anybody but your husband,’” she said.

Jessica added, “I have no idea why I wrote that email. I don’t know what he did that day, but I have this hilarious email.”
