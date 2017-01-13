Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Divorce Has Been Finalized

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have finalized their divorce after months of fighting in court.

The former married couple previously decided on a $7 million settlement, which Amber announced she would be donating to two charities. When Johnny reportedly decided to make installment payments to the charities instead of giving the money to her for her to pass along, she tried to renegotiate the settlement.

A judge ruled on Friday (January 13) that the original $7 million settlement will stand.

Johnny‘s lawyers asked the judge to impose a $100,000 sanction on Amber for causing a delay in proceedings and she asked for Johnny to pay her attorney fees. Both requests were denied, according to TMZ.

Pictured inside: Johnny in costume on the set of his upcoming movie Labyrinth on Thursday (January 12) in Los Angeles