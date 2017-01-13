Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 10:33 am

Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson Episode of 'Urban Myths' Has Been Canceled

The episode of the upcoming Sky Arts series Urban Myths featuring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson has been canceled after backlash from the entertainer’s family and fans around the world.

There was controversy over the casting of a white actor as Michael a year ago when the news was announced and it all resurfaced when the trailer for the program was released this week.

Michael‘s daughter Paris Jackson said she is “incredibly offended” by the portrayal of her father.

Click inside to read the network’s statement…

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson‘s immediate family,” Sky said in a statement (via THR). “We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense… Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”
Photos: Sky Arts
Posted to: Brian Cox, Joseph Fiennes, Stockard Channing, Television

  • Torii Wehling

    Why is this casting just coming out now? WTF was Sky thinking?

