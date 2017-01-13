Joseph Fiennes' Michael Jackson Episode of 'Urban Myths' Has Been Canceled

The episode of the upcoming Sky Arts series Urban Myths featuring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson has been canceled after backlash from the entertainer’s family and fans around the world.

There was controversy over the casting of a white actor as Michael a year ago when the news was announced and it all resurfaced when the trailer for the program was released this week.

Michael‘s daughter Paris Jackson said she is “incredibly offended” by the portrayal of her father.

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson‘s immediate family,” Sky said in a statement (via THR). “We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense… Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”