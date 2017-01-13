Top Stories
Fri, 13 January 2017 at 10:47 am

Jude Law Declares Shake Shack As Best Milkshake in New York!

Jude Law Declares Shake Shack As Best Milkshake in New York!

Jude Law once went on a mission to find the best milkshake in New York City, but it isn’t until now that he’s finally revealed his conclusion!

“I found plenty — I just couldn’t decide which was the best,” the 44-year-old actor expressed while making an appearance on LIVE with Kelly on Thursday (January 12). “There’s a place called Shake Shack. I have to say that’s my top one.”

Pictured: Jude spotted exiting out of his hotel to make his way to NBC Studios to promote his new show The Young Pope on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The Young Pope premieres this Sunday (January 15) on HBO at 9pm EST!


Click inside to watch Jude Law’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers…


Jude Law – ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
