Julia Michaels: 'Issues' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Julia Michaels has just dropped her debut single “Issues” and you can stream it here now!

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter, who’s written hits for Selena Gomez (“Good For You”) Justin Bieber (“Sorry”) and Britney Spears (“Slumber Party”), recently inked a record deal with Republic Records and is gearing up the release of her debut EP for later this year.

“My boyfriend and I like to fight a lot. I have a lot of problems. He has a lot of problems,” Julia said in a statement about the song. “Somehow, we always work them out and find a way back to each other. ‘Issues’ is knowing and accepting you have problems and your partner has problems and when shit gets hard, you don’t just walk away, you make it work—no matter how fucked up you are. You’re there for each other.”

“Issues” is available for download on iTunes now!



Julia Michaels – ‘Issues’ (Full Audio)

