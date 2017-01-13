Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 10:02 am

Julia Michaels: 'Issues' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Julia Michaels: 'Issues' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Julia Michaels has just dropped her debut single “Issues” and you can stream it here now!

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter, who’s written hits for Selena Gomez (“Good For You”) Justin Bieber (“Sorry”) and Britney Spears (“Slumber Party”), recently inked a record deal with Republic Records and is gearing up the release of her debut EP for later this year.

“My boyfriend and I like to fight a lot. I have a lot of problems. He has a lot of problems,” Julia said in a statement about the song. “Somehow, we always work them out and find a way back to each other. ‘Issues’ is knowing and accepting you have problems and your partner has problems and when shit gets hard, you don’t just walk away, you make it work—no matter how fucked up you are. You’re there for each other.”

Issues” is available for download on iTunes now!


Julia Michaels – ‘Issues’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics for Julia Michaels debut single…
