Fri, 13 January 2017 at 8:00 am

Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Killer Abs After the Gym!

Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Killer Abs After the Gym!

Julianne Hough is all smiles as she makes her way out of the gym on Wednesday afternoon (January 11) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge showed off her killer abs in a blue sports bra and leggings as she finished her workout.

Over the weekend, Julianne took to Instagram to share a pic with her Grease Live! co-star Keke Palmer while they attended a Golden Globes 2017 after party.

“Kisses for Keke #marty #greaselive #love #friendship,” Julianne captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

10+ pictures inside of Julianne Hough leaving the gym…
