VIDEO: Justin Bieber Promotes Sister Jazmyn's YouTube Channel

Justin Bieber is a fan of his eight-year-old sister’s YouTube channel!

The 22-year-old singer took to social media to promote Jazmyn‘s first video.

“My sister has a YouTube channel,” he wrote on Facebook earlier this week. “Proud of you Jazzy.”

The video features Jazmyn waking up and rushing to get out of the house and into her studio, where she introduces her channel to fans.

Jazmyn hasn’t uploaded any other videos yet, but we can’t wait to see what else she has up her sleeve!

Check it out below.



Jazmyn Bieber Channel – Official Trailer

Also pictured inside: Justin stepping out for dinner with friends at Delilah on Thursday (January 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.