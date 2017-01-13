Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 7:47 pm

Justin Theroux Wraps Up 'Absolute Last Day of Work' on 'The Leftovers'

Justin Theroux Wraps Up 'Absolute Last Day of Work' on 'The Leftovers'

That’s a wrap!

Justin Theroux has finished his last day of shooting for his hit HBO series The Leftovers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

The 45-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself standing in front of the soundboard for the show (below).

“My absolute last day of work for the massive minds behind this show,” Justin wrote. “Went full K-Garv in the car right after this. Thank you Damon Lindelof et al. #soundmix #bts.”

Season three of The Leftovers will premiere in April!

In case you missed, find out the sweet reason Justin wanted to leave the 2017 Golden Globes after party early (it involves his wife Jennifer Aniston).

A photo posted by @justintheroux on

Also pictured inside: Justin shopping for home decorations on Thursday (January 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin theroux wraps up absolute last day of work on the leftovers 01
justin theroux wraps up absolute last day of work on the leftovers 02
justin theroux wraps up absolute last day of work on the leftovers 03
justin theroux wraps up absolute last day of work on the leftovers 04
justin theroux wraps up absolute last day of work on the leftovers 05
justin theroux wraps up absolute last day of work on the leftovers 06

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Justin Theroux

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rihanna is back in New York City filming Ocean's Eight - TMZ
  • Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant with baby number four - Gossip Cop
  • Dancing with the Stars season 24 gets premiere date! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix dating? - Radar
  • Taylor Swift has been spotted out for the first time in 2017 - Lainey Gossip
  • The Tony Awards are returning to Radio City Music Hall - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here