Justin Theroux Wraps Up 'Absolute Last Day of Work' on 'The Leftovers'

That’s a wrap!

Justin Theroux has finished his last day of shooting for his hit HBO series The Leftovers.

The 45-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself standing in front of the soundboard for the show (below).

“My absolute last day of work for the massive minds behind this show,” Justin wrote. “Went full K-Garv in the car right after this. Thank you Damon Lindelof et al. #soundmix #bts.”

Season three of The Leftovers will premiere in April!

A photo posted by @justintheroux on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

Also pictured inside: Justin shopping for home decorations on Thursday (January 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.