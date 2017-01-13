Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 3:13 pm

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Are Engaged!

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Kate Mara and Jamie Bell – they are engaged, her rep confirms to JustJared.com.

The 33-year-old actress and the 30-year-old actor starred together in the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four and they have been dating for a couple years now. The engagement news was reported first by E! News.

Kate has been seen showing off a ring on a ring finger recently and she flashed the sparkler in a recent photo on Twitter. See it below!

This will be the first marriage for Kate and the second for Jamie, who was previously married to Evan Rachel Wood. He is the father of a three-year-old son with Evan.
