Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Kate Mara and Jamie Bell – they are engaged, her rep confirms to JustJared.com.

The 33-year-old actress and the 30-year-old actor starred together in the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four and they have been dating for a couple years now. The engagement news was reported first by E! News.

Kate has been seen showing off a ring on a ring finger recently and she flashed the sparkler in a recent photo on Twitter. See it below!

This will be the first marriage for Kate and the second for Jamie, who was previously married to Evan Rachel Wood. He is the father of a three-year-old son with Evan.