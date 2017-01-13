Katie Holmes Says Natalie Portman Was Incredible in 'Jackie'

Katie Holmes plays Jackie Kennedy in the Reelz Network mini-series The Kennedys: After Camelot and she’s opening up about Natalie Portman taking on the role in the movie Jackie.

The 38-year-old actress, who previously played the role in the previous installment of the franchise, talked to the press at the 2017 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Friday morning (January 13) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

“I think its really exciting. It’s just is a testament to how amazing Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was and how much she meant to our country,” Katie said of the multiple projects (via THR). “I think Natalie did an incredible job, and I’m glad that we both have the opportunity to interpret this character and bring her to life. Although these projects are coming out close to the same time, ours is a different time period in Jackie’s life. You can see both and get something different.”

Matthew Perry, who plays Ted Kennedy, was also on the panel.