Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 11:07 am

Kehlani: 'Do U Dirty' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Kehlani has dropped a brand new track titled “Do U Dirty” and you can stream it right here!

The track, as well as breakout hit “Gangsta” from Suicide Squad, is set to be featured on the 21-year-old singer’s anticipated debut studio album SweetSexySavage, which is set to be released on January 27.

“Thanks for the love, wanted to have a fun ass album, I know I’m usually intensely serious (there are emotional records I swear) 😂 so THX!,” Kehlani wrote on her Twitter account.”& with that said, we’re 14 days away. EEEEEEEEK”

Do U Dirty” is also available on iTunes and Spotify now!


Kehlani – ‘Do U Dirty’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics for Kehlani’s debut single…
