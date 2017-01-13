Top Stories
Fri, 13 January 2017 at 1:00 am

Kellan Lutz Attends Fashion Scholarship Awards Dinner in NYC

Kellan Lutz Attends Fashion Scholarship Awards Dinner in NYC

Kellan Lutz suits up to attend the annual YMA Fashion Scholarship Awards Dinner on Thursday night (January 12) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actor looked buff in a gray suit as he attended the scholarship dinner.

The Geoffrey Beene Foundation awards fashion students that come from the top fashion programs at universities and colleges across the country to help them master their craft and develop their own unique vision.

10+ pictures inside of Kellan Lutz arriving at the scholarship dinner…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kellan Lutz

