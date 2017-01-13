Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 4:05 pm

Kendall Jenner Reveals the Actress She'd Want to Play Her in a Movie

Kendall Jenner Reveals the Actress She'd Want to Play Her in a Movie

If a movie were made about Kendall Jenner‘s life, she knows exactly which actress she’d want to portray her.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would want no other than the late Audrey Hepburn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

“I know I’m flattering myself to say that Audrey Hepburn and I look alike, but, if it were possible, I would choose her over anyone else to play me in a movie,” Kendall wrote on her website and app.

But it’s not just about looks for Kendall.

“She was so chic and talented,” she added.

FYI: Kendall is wearing Linda Farrow sunglasses in our gallery pics.

Also pictured inside: Kendall and BFF Hailey Baldwin trying to keep a low profile while running some errands (like buying shaving cream) on Thursday (January 12) in New York City.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner out and about in NYC…

Credit: PAPJUICE/INSTARimages.com; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

