Kendall Jenner Reveals the Actress She'd Want to Play Her in a Movie

If a movie were made about Kendall Jenner‘s life, she knows exactly which actress she’d want to portray her.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would want no other than the late Audrey Hepburn.

“I know I’m flattering myself to say that Audrey Hepburn and I look alike, but, if it were possible, I would choose her over anyone else to play me in a movie,” Kendall wrote on her website and app.

But it’s not just about looks for Kendall.

“She was so chic and talented,” she added.

FYI: Kendall is wearing Linda Farrow sunglasses in our gallery pics.

Also pictured inside: Kendall and BFF Hailey Baldwin trying to keep a low profile while running some errands (like buying shaving cream) on Thursday (January 12) in New York City.

