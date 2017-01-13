Kendall Jenner Reveals the Actress She'd Want to Play Her in a Movie
If a movie were made about Kendall Jenner‘s life, she knows exactly which actress she’d want to portray her.
The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star would want no other than the late Audrey Hepburn.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner
“I know I’m flattering myself to say that Audrey Hepburn and I look alike, but, if it were possible, I would choose her over anyone else to play me in a movie,” Kendall wrote on her website and app.
But it’s not just about looks for Kendall.
“She was so chic and talented,” she added.
FYI: Kendall is wearing Linda Farrow sunglasses in our gallery pics.
Also pictured inside: Kendall and BFF Hailey Baldwin trying to keep a low profile while running some errands (like buying shaving cream) on Thursday (January 12) in New York City.
10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner out and about in NYC…