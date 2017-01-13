Khloe Kardashian Hopes Tristan Thompson Is 'The One'

It sounds like things are going great for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson!

The 32-year-old reality star opened up about her relationship with Tristan during a recent interview with Extra.

When asked if he’s “the One,” Khloe was all smiles.

“I hope [he’s the One]! I mean, I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find the One. And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell,” she gushed.

Also pictured: Khloe sporting the same pants as Kim Kardahian wore this week while heading out of a studio on Friday (January 13) in Los Angeles.