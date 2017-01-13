Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 10:33 pm

Khloe Kardashian Hopes Tristan Thompson Is 'The One'

It sounds like things are going great for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson!

The 32-year-old reality star opened up about her relationship with Tristan during a recent interview with Extra.

When asked if he’s “the One,” Khloe was all smiles.

“I hope [he’s the One]! I mean, I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find the One. And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell,” she gushed.

Also pictured: Khloe sporting the same pants as Kim Kardahian wore this week while heading out of a studio on Friday (January 13) in Los Angeles.
