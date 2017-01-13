Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 2:09 pm

Kim Kardashian Makes First Official Public Appearance Since Robbery, Meets Fans in Dubai

Kim Kardashian Makes First Official Public Appearance Since Robbery, Meets Fans in Dubai

Kim Kardashian has stepped out at an official public event for the first time since she was robbed in Paris during a terrifying experience.

Now that the people who are suspected of committing the crime back in October have been arrested and charged, the 36-year-old reality star feels safe to move on and enjoy life in the public eye again.

Kim joined her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic at a Masterclass event on Friday (January 13) in Dubai, UAE. She served as his muse while he demonstrated how to put on Kim‘s makeup in front of the crowd.

After the masterclass, Kim held a meet and greet with 400 fans in the crowd.
