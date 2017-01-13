Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 8:46 pm

Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Her Ring After Rumored Engagement News

It’s looking like there might be some truth to the rumors that Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons got engaged over the weekend!

The 34-year-old Hidden Figures actress was spotted showing off her pretty ring while out and about on Friday (January 13) in Los Angeles.

Kirsten and Jesse worked together on the second season of Fargo last year and were most recently seen getting affectionate back in September.

Congratulations to the happy couple if the news is true!

You can catch Kirsten on the big screen again in The Beguiled, set to hit theaters on June 30.
