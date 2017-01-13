Miley Cyrus Sends Liam Hemsworth a Birthday Message with a Silly Selfie!

Liam Hemsworth is celebrating his 27th birthday today (January 13) and his fiancee Miley Cyrus sent him a super sweet message to ring in the special day.

“Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo animals with you!!! 🐷🦄🐶😻🐣 I love you @liamhemsworth,” the 24-year-old entertainer wrote on Instagram.

Miley shared this silly selfie of her and Liam along with her message.

We hope that Liam has a great day!