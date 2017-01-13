Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 4:16 pm

Mumford Wives Carey Mulligan & Dianna Agron Hang Out Together in London!

Carey Mulligan and Dianna Agron head out of a movie theater after catching a screening of La La Land on Thursday night (January 12) at Picturehouse Soho in London, England.

The ladies are both married to members of the band Mumford and SonsCarey‘s husband is Marcus Mumford while Dianna is married to Winston Marshall.

Carey had a good reason for wanting to see La La Land. She previously worked with Ryan Gosling on the movie Drive back in 2011 so she was supporting her old friend!
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Carey Mulligan, Dianna Agron

