Mumford Wives Carey Mulligan & Dianna Agron Hang Out Together in London!

Carey Mulligan and Dianna Agron head out of a movie theater after catching a screening of La La Land on Thursday night (January 12) at Picturehouse Soho in London, England.

The ladies are both married to members of the band Mumford and Sons – Carey‘s husband is Marcus Mumford while Dianna is married to Winston Marshall.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carey Mulligan

Carey had a good reason for wanting to see La La Land. She previously worked with Ryan Gosling on the movie Drive back in 2011 so she was supporting her old friend!