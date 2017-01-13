Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Netflix's 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' - Meet the Cast!

Netflix's 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' - Meet the Cast!

The day has arrived and Netflix has released all of the episodes from A Series of Unfortunate Events season one.

Neil Patrick Harris stars in the series as Count Olaf and there are some more great actors featured in the cast.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death.

Start your binge this weekend and catch all of the episodes before spoilers start leaking!

Click inside to see the cast list for the new series…

Netflix’s ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ – Meet the Cast!

Neil Patrick Harris – Count Olaf
Malina Weissman – Violet Baudelaire
Louis Hynes – Klaus Baudelaire
Tara Strong – Sunny
Patrick Warburton – Lemony Snicket
Joan Cusack – Justice Strauss
Will Arnett – Father
Alfre Woodard – Aunt Josephine
Catherine O’Hara – Dr. Georgina Orwell
K. Todd Freeman – Mr. Poe
Usman Ally – Hook-Handed Man
Matty Cardarople – Henchperson of Indetermined Gender
John DeSantis – Bald Man
Jacqueline Robbins – White Faced Woman #1
Joyce Robbins – White Faced Woman #2
Cleo King – Eleanora Poe
Daniel Handler – Fish Head Salesperson
