The day has arrived and Netflix has released all of the episodes from A Series of Unfortunate Events season one.

Neil Patrick Harris stars in the series as Count Olaf and there are some more great actors featured in the cast.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death.

Start your binge this weekend and catch all of the episodes before spoilers start leaking!

Click inside to see the cast list for the new series…

Netflix’s ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ – Meet the Cast!

Neil Patrick Harris – Count Olaf

Malina Weissman – Violet Baudelaire

Louis Hynes – Klaus Baudelaire

Tara Strong – Sunny

Patrick Warburton – Lemony Snicket

Joan Cusack – Justice Strauss

Will Arnett – Father

Alfre Woodard – Aunt Josephine

Catherine O’Hara – Dr. Georgina Orwell

K. Todd Freeman – Mr. Poe

Usman Ally – Hook-Handed Man

Matty Cardarople – Henchperson of Indetermined Gender

John DeSantis – Bald Man

Jacqueline Robbins – White Faced Woman #1

Joyce Robbins – White Faced Woman #2

Cleo King – Eleanora Poe

Daniel Handler – Fish Head Salesperson