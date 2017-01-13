Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 11:00 pm

Nicole Kidman Defends Her Comments About Donald Trump

Nicole Kidman Defends Her Comments About Donald Trump

Nicole Kidman is defending the comments she made about supporting Donald Trump earlier this week.

The 49-year-old actress had previously said that she thought Americans needed to support whoever was president.

During an interview with Extra, Nicole clarified her comments and revealed she had actually made her statement two months ago.

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American constitution. It’s that simple. I’m out of it now. That’s what I said, and it’s that simple,” she explained.

See all that Nicole had to say in the video below…
