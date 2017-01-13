Nicole Kidman Defends Her Comments About Donald Trump

Nicole Kidman is defending the comments she made about supporting Donald Trump earlier this week.

The 49-year-old actress had previously said that she thought Americans needed to support whoever was president.

During an interview with Extra, Nicole clarified her comments and revealed she had actually made her statement two months ago.

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American constitution. It’s that simple. I’m out of it now. That’s what I said, and it’s that simple,” she explained.

