'Ocean's Eight' Will Recreate the Met Gala with an Anna Wintour Cameo!

Anna Wintour is set to make a cameo appearance in the star-studded movie Ocean’s Eight!

The annual Met Gala is going to be recreated and Anna, who organizes the Costume Institute gala ever year, will be making a special appearance in the scene.

Page Six reports that extras will be wearing couture gowns and designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen will make appearances alongside fashion insiders like Derek Blasberg and Lauren Santo Domingo.

While there will be place cards for celebs like Dakota Johnson and Jared Leto, the stars themselves aren’t expected to appear. Extras will be seated in their chairs instead.

Katie Holmes was spotted on the set with Zac this week so it’s possible that she is part of this scene. Make sure to check out those photos now!

Many of the stars in the movie, including Rihanna and Anne Hathaway, are frequent attendees of the Met Gala!