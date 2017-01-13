Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 4:59 pm

'Ocean's Eight' Will Recreate the Met Gala with an Anna Wintour Cameo!

'Ocean's Eight' Will Recreate the Met Gala with an Anna Wintour Cameo!

Anna Wintour is set to make a cameo appearance in the star-studded movie Ocean’s Eight!

The annual Met Gala is going to be recreated and Anna, who organizes the Costume Institute gala ever year, will be making a special appearance in the scene.

Page Six reports that extras will be wearing couture gowns and designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen will make appearances alongside fashion insiders like Derek Blasberg and Lauren Santo Domingo.

While there will be place cards for celebs like Dakota Johnson and Jared Leto, the stars themselves aren’t expected to appear. Extras will be seated in their chairs instead.

Katie Holmes was spotted on the set with Zac this week so it’s possible that she is part of this scene. Make sure to check out those photos now!

Many of the stars in the movie, including Rihanna and Anne Hathaway, are frequent attendees of the Met Gala!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anna Wintour, Met Gala, Movies, Ocean's Eight

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rihanna is back in New York City filming Ocean's Eight - TMZ
  • Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant with baby number four - Gossip Cop
  • Dancing with the Stars season 24 gets premiere date! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix dating? - Radar
  • Taylor Swift has been spotted out for the first time in 2017 - Lainey Gossip
  • The Tony Awards are returning to Radio City Music Hall - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here