Robin Thicke Denied Custody After Bringing Sheriffs to Paula Patton's Home

Robin Thicke may have won a recent custody battle against his ex wife Paula Patton amid child abuse claims but he’s still having trouble seeing his six-year-old son Julian.

According to TMZ, after the custody hearing, Robin contacted Paula asking to take Julian for the night, which he is allowed to do, but she did not reply.

The following morning, Robin showed up to Paula‘s home with local sheriffs on the grounds she was violating their custody order.

After speaking with Julian, the sheriffs agreed that they would not take the child against his will, who reportedly said that he did not want to go with Robin.

