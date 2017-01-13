Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 8:37 pm

Robin Thicke Denied Custody After Bringing Sheriffs to Paula Patton's Home

Robin Thicke Denied Custody After Bringing Sheriffs to Paula Patton's Home

Robin Thicke may have won a recent custody battle against his ex wife Paula Patton amid child abuse claims but he’s still having trouble seeing his six-year-old son Julian.

According to TMZ, after the custody hearing, Robin contacted Paula asking to take Julian for the night, which he is allowed to do, but she did not reply.

The following morning, Robin showed up to Paula‘s home with local sheriffs on the grounds she was violating their custody order.

After speaking with Julian, the sheriffs agreed that they would not take the child against his will, who reportedly said that he did not want to go with Robin.

Watch the video of the incident on TMZ.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Paula Patton, Robin Thicke

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rihanna is back in New York City filming Ocean's Eight - TMZ
  • Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant with baby number four - Gossip Cop
  • Dancing with the Stars season 24 gets premiere date! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix dating? - Radar
  • Taylor Swift has been spotted out for the first time in 2017 - Lainey Gossip
  • The Tony Awards are returning to Radio City Music Hall - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rhonda Thacker

    I hate it when parents use children as a pawn in a broken marriage!!! Please Robin and Paula don’t do this! It only ends up hurting the child. Believe me I know.. my grandson went through this from day one!!!

  • Tanya

    Don’t do what? Read the article..when the sheriff spoke to Julian, Julian told them that he did not want to go with his dad. The Sheriff did the right thing by not forcing Julian to go with Robin. People always blame the woman. If the child is exhibiting anxiety and or fear with one parent, it should be investigated no matter who is in the wrong or right.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here