Ryan Reynolds Campaigns for 'Deadpool' Oscar with Funny Video!

Ryan Reynolds is really hoping that his movie Deadpool is going to get an Oscar nomination and he just made a For Your Consideration video for the film!

Some of the things that are mentioned in the video are “600 pounds of chimichangas, four pairs of assless chaps, 12 humiliating minutes on a casting couch,” and so much more.

Clips of the movie are woven throughout the video.

After getting two nominations at the Golden Globes, including Best Picture – Comedy/Musical, it’s believed that the movie has a shot at landing a nomination for its screenplay at the Oscars!