Ryan Reynolds is the Hasty Pudding 2017 Man of the Year!

Ryan Reynolds will be receiving a cool honor this year – he is the recipient of the Hasty Puddings 2017 Man of the Year Award!

The 39-year-old actor will be roasted by Hasty Pudding Theatricals at an event on Friday, February 3 at Harvard Square in Massachusetts.

Ryan will be presented with his Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall, which has been the home of the Pudding since 1888.

Ryan‘s Man of the Year press conference is set to be live-streamed so make sure to tune in for the festivities as they’re sure to be fun!