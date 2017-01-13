Serena Williams Is So Excited to Plan Her Wedding to Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams just got engaged to Alexis Ohanian and she’s already planning the wedding!

The 35-year-old tennis superstar recently revealed that she’s passionate about event planning, so she she’ll be super involved in her wedding arrangements.

“I do event planning all the time actually. I do everything from the food to the looks to everything,” she explained while making an appearance on The Project.

Serena added, “I think in a different life I would have been a wedding planner, or just an event planner.”

Also pictured: Serena showing off her dance moves during an event for her new line of bras on Thursday (January 12) in Melbourne, Australia.

