Fri, 13 January 2017 at 7:46 pm

Serena Williams Is So Excited to Plan Her Wedding to Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Is So Excited to Plan Her Wedding to Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams just got engaged to Alexis Ohanian and she’s already planning the wedding!

The 35-year-old tennis superstar recently revealed that she’s passionate about event planning, so she she’ll be super involved in her wedding arrangements.

“I do event planning all the time actually. I do everything from the food to the looks to everything,” she explained while making an appearance on The Project.

Serena added, “I think in a different life I would have been a wedding planner, or just an event planner.”

Also pictured: Serena showing off her dance moves during an event for her new line of bras on Thursday (January 12) in Melbourne, Australia.
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
