Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 4:44 pm

Steve Harvey Meets with Donald Trump, Has Only Words of Praise for the President-Elect

Steve Harvey is the latest celebrity to meet with President-elect Donald Trump and the television host has landed a role working on housing issues initiatives alongside Ben Carson.

The 59-year-old comedian says he was invited by both Obama and Trump‘s transition teams.

“Our president (Obama) asked that all of us sit down and talk to one another in order to move our country forward… the transition teams on both sides asked me to meet and I’m glad I did,” Steve wrote in a note on Twitter. “I found him our meeting both congenial and sincere.”

Trump wants to help with the situations in the inner cities so he immediately got Dr. Ben Carson on the phone to put us together to begin dialogue in looking at programs and housing to help out inner cities and he’s very open to my mentoring efforts across the country,” Steve added. “I walked away feeling like I had just talked with a man who genuinely wants to make a difference in this area. I feel that something really great could come out of this… I would sit with him anytime.”
Photos: Getty
