The Chainsmokers: 'Paris' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

The Chainsmokers have just dropped their brand new single “Paris” and you can stream it here now!

This is the first song the guys – Drew Taggart and Alex Pall – have released in the new year, it comes a few months after their second EP Collage.

“PARIS is out now!!! Go grab your copy at @AppleMusic and lets us know if you ❤️ it & share it with a Friend,” the “Closer” hit-maker’s wrote on their Twitter account. “The Pack is all over this! Thank u all for the encouraging words & early support! We were really excited/anxious about Paris! Check out the flow on the second verse.”

“Paris” is available for download on iTunes now!



The Chainsmokers – ‘Paris’ Lyric Video

