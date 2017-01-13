This Is Us' Justin Hartley Looks So Sexy in His New Photo Shoot

Justin Hartley looks so suave in his new photo shoot for Haute Living‘s latest issue and we have the first look at the pics here on JustJared.com!

Here is what the 39-year-old This Is Us actor shared with the mag:

On not considering himself a fashion savvy guy: “No, I don’t, but I’ve heard other people say that about me. I mean, I guess I think I know what looks good. But just like everything else, there are times when you take chances and you strike out occasionally. And you don’t realize sometimes until the photos come back and you’re like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ But I think I’ve done that more with haircuts than I have with clothes! I think the way you dress tells a story about the way you feel, and so I try to keep that in mind. But then there are other days where I’m in sweatpants and a sweatshirt on the couch all day. But I try!”

On how’ he’d describe his style: “I try to keep it buttoned up and put-together, yet easy and low-maintenance. I try to look clean, but I like a balance between put-together and comfortable.”

On his new show This Is Us: “Every time I get a new script and I see that there’s a scene with someone I haven’t worked with in a couple of weeks, I get excited. At the very beginning of the season I was working with Chrissy [Metz] a lot, and then our characters went their own way on the show. Then I got to work with her again during the holiday episode, and we were both like ‘yes!’ I missed her! Same thing goes for the rest of the cast. I also love working with our guest stars. We get the best guest stars in television to come do our show- these wonderful, terrific, seasoned, award-winning actors are coming in to play with us and it’s like an actor’s playground! It’s wonderful.”

