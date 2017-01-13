VIDEO: Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel & James Corden Star In Hilarious Kanye West Soap Opera!

Bryan Cranston, Giovanni Ribisi and James Corden battle for Jessica Biel‘s heart in this hilarious Late Late Show with James Corden sketch!

In the sketch called “The Bold and the Lyrical,” the three guys confess their love for Jessica, 34, only using dialogue comprised completely of Kanye West lyrics, from songs like “Fade,” “Monster,” “Heartless,” “Gold Digger” and “All Falls Down.”

During the show, James also demonstrated how Bryan and his wife connected over their first kiss by actually kissing – Watch after the cut!

Also pictured: Bryan hitting the red carpet with his co-stars Betsy Brandt, Anna Margaret Hollyman, Zev Haworth, and special guest RJ Mitte at the premiere of their new film Claire In Motion held at the Laemmle Monica Film Center on Thursday (January 12) in Los Angeles.



