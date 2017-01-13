Top Stories
Fri, 13 January 2017 at 11:51 am

VIDEO: Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel & James Corden Star In Hilarious Kanye West Soap Opera!

VIDEO: Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel & James Corden Star In Hilarious Kanye West Soap Opera!

Bryan Cranston, Giovanni Ribisi and James Corden battle for Jessica Biel‘s heart in this hilarious Late Late Show with James Corden sketch!

In the sketch called “The Bold and the Lyrical,” the three guys confess their love for Jessica, 34, only using dialogue comprised completely of Kanye West lyrics, from songs like “Fade,” “Monster,” “Heartless,” “Gold Digger” and “All Falls Down.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bryan Cranston

During the show, James also demonstrated how Bryan and his wife connected over their first kiss by actually kissing – Watch after the cut!

Also pictured: Bryan hitting the red carpet with his co-stars Betsy Brandt, Anna Margaret Hollyman, Zev Haworth, and special guest RJ Mitte at the premiere of their new film Claire In Motion held at the Laemmle Monica Film Center on Thursday (January 12) in Los Angeles.


Kanye West Soap Opera w/ Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel & Giovanni Ribisi

Click inside to watch more from Bryan Cranston and Jessica Biel on the Late Late Show…


Bryan Cranston Knows About First Kisses

Nicknames with Giovanni Ribisi, Jessica Biel & Bryan Cranston

Jessica Biel & Bryan Cranston Have a Messy History
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 01
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 02
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 03
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 04
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 05
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 06
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 07
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 08
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 09
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 10
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 11
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 12
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 13
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 14
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 15
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 16
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 17
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 18
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 19
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 20
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 21
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 22
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 23
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 24
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 25
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 26
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 27
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 28
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 29
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 30
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 31
bryan cranston jessica biel james corden star in kanye west soap opera 32

Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Betsy Brandt, Bryan Cranston, Giovanni Ribisi, James Corden, Jessica Biel, RJ Mitte, Video

WENN
