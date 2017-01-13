VIDEO: Jaden Smith Feels He's 'Failed' His Dad, Plans on Leaving LA

Uh-oh, it looks like Jaden Smith might be going through a bit of a crisis.

In a now deleted Instagram live rant, the 18-year-old actor expressed his frustration that he feels he’s failing his famous dad, Will Smith.

“It’s going to be so funny to tell my dad that I’ve failed straight up,” Jaden says in the video. “Everybody follow your heart, you know what I’m saying? Do exactly what you want to do, be who you want to be.”

“I’m about to move out of LA,” he added. “There’s a lot of bad things here. Create the life that you want for yourself. Don’t try to be somebody else. It’s hard these days to really create the life you want for yourself because there’s nobody really here that’s like supporting the youth or the youth’s creativity.”

Jaden appears to be sitting in his car at a Department of Motor Vehicles center in the clip. Hopefully his mini meltdown is just a little driver’s test annoyance?

See what else Jaden had to say below.



Also pictured inside: Jaden skateboarding with his friends while holding a video camera on Wednesday (January 11) in Calabasas, Calif.