Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Discusses Her Short-Lived Marriage to Chad Michael Murray

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

Fri, 13 January 2017 at 12:35 pm

VIDEO: Joe Jonas Strips Down in Steamy Guess Underwear Campaign

Happy Friday indeed!

Joe Jonas looks hotter than ever in this new video for Guess’s spring 2017 campaign.

The 27-year-old DNCE frontman and model Charlotte McKinney bared it all while showing off the clothing brand’s “Hero” underwear collection, set to debut next month.

Check out Joe‘s six-pack abs (and the underwear line, too) below.

A video posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Also pictured inside: Joe and his brother Nick Jonas picking up iced coffee on a rainy Thursday (January 12) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Nick arriving at LAX Airport that same day in Los Angeles; and Joe out and about with a friend on Tuesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.

joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 01
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 02
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 03
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 04
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 05
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 06
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 07
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 08
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 09
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 10
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 11
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 12
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 13
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 14
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 15
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 16
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 17
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 18
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 19
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 20
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 21
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 22
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 23
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 24
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 25
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 26
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 27
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 28
joe jonas strips down in steamy guess underwear campaign 29

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures, AKM-GSI
Posted to: Charlotte McKinney, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas

