VIDEO: Joe Jonas Strips Down in Steamy Guess Underwear Campaign
Happy Friday indeed!
Joe Jonas looks hotter than ever in this new video for Guess’s spring 2017 campaign.
The 27-year-old DNCE frontman and model Charlotte McKinney bared it all while showing off the clothing brand’s “Hero” underwear collection, set to debut next month.
Check out Joe‘s six-pack abs (and the underwear line, too) below.
Also pictured inside: Joe and his brother Nick Jonas picking up iced coffee on a rainy Thursday (January 12) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Nick arriving at LAX Airport that same day in Los Angeles; and Joe out and about with a friend on Tuesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.
