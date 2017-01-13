VIDEO: Joe Jonas Strips Down in Steamy Guess Underwear Campaign

Happy Friday indeed!

Joe Jonas looks hotter than ever in this new video for Guess’s spring 2017 campaign.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

The 27-year-old DNCE frontman and model Charlotte McKinney bared it all while showing off the clothing brand’s “Hero” underwear collection, set to debut next month.

Check out Joe‘s six-pack abs (and the underwear line, too) below.

A video posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

Also pictured inside: Joe and his brother Nick Jonas picking up iced coffee on a rainy Thursday (January 12) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Nick arriving at LAX Airport that same day in Los Angeles; and Joe out and about with a friend on Tuesday (January 10) in Los Angeles.

25+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas out and about in LA…