VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Sings Theme Song In 'Series Of Unfortunate Events' Opening Credits!

On top of taking the lead as Count Olaf in his new show Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Neil Patrick Harris also provides the official theme song – and you can hear it right here!

In celebration of the show’s release (January 13), Netflix has released the opening credit sequence for the show, featuring the theme song (which we’ll assume is called “Look Away“) sung by the 43-year-old actor himself.

Pictured: Neil joining his co-stars Patrick Waarburton, Alfre Woodard, K. Todd Freeman, director Barry Sonnenfeld and writer Daniel Handler at their 92Y screening for Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events held at Buttenwieser Hall on Thursday (January 12) in New York City.



A Series of Unfortunate Events | Theme Song [HD] | Netflix

Also pictured: Neil spotted making his way into the SiriusXM studios to make an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday (January 11) in New York City.