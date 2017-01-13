Top Stories
Fri, 13 January 2017 at 2:59 pm

Viola Davis & James Franco to Star in New Lifetime Movies!

Viola Davis & James Franco to Star in New Lifetime Movies!

Viola Davis and James Franco are both heading to Lifetime for new original movies!

The Oscar-nominated actress will be starring alongside Hayden Panettiere, Ellen Burstyn, and Catalina Sandino Moreno in the upcoming film Custody.

Custody revolves around three women brought together when hard-working single mother, Sara Diaz (Moreno), has her children taken from her after she is suspected of injuring her son. Ally Fisher (Panettiere), a recent law school graduate, is assigned to represent her case before Judge Martha Schulman (Davis), a veteran of the Family Court System. It will premiere on Saturday, March 4 at 8pm.

James will be starring in High School Lover, his second movie with Lifetime.

Click inside for the synopsis of James’ upcoming movie…

When 17-year-old Kelly (Paulina Singer) falls in love with Christian (François Arnaud), an older man, her father (Franco) tries to intervene before the crush turns into a dangerous obsession. The movie will premiere on Saturday, February 4 at 8pm.
